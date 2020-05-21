TODAY |

'Do the right thing' - Thieves called on to return swings to Taumarunui playground

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ruapehu District Council is calling on thieves to return two sets of swings after they were stolen from a local playground.

The Ruapehu District Council is calling for the swings to be returned with no questions asked.

A set of seat swings were stolen from a playground in Ngā Huinga/Cherry Grove, Taumarunui, in March. The thieves then returned with bolt cutters to steal a nest swing in late April.

The council is now offering for the swings to be returned under a "no questions asked" amnesty agreement.

"We know from the feedback at the time that these thefts were a real blow to Taumarunui whānau and tamariki who were enjoying their use," Ruapehu District Council's property team leader, Rebecca van Orden, said yesterday in a statement.

"Council is hoping that the people involved, or anyone who knows where the swings are, will do the right thing and return them or let us know where we can pick them up."

The council said it is not financially viable to claim insurance on the thefts.

