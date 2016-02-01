 

Where do our MPs stand on euthanasia?

On the back of ACT leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill being drawn from the member's bill ballot today, we present a selection of views by Members of Parliament on where they stand on a bill that would legalise euthanasia in select circumstances.

"We have convinced a third of them, and I think we will convince more than a majority - I think we are easily going to pass this legislation" - David Seymour, Act Party.

"No" - Gerry Brownlee, National.

"I'm not an absolute no, I suppose I'd want to see what the consequences are, what the kind of detail is" - Paula Bennett, National.

"I don't mind someone being given an extra jab of morphine if they've got a few days to live" - Christopher Finlayson, National.

"I've been well on the record for a while now that I'm opposed to euthanasia because of my academic and experience in hospitals and hospices" - Simon O'Connor, National.

Matt Vickers says, "When Lecretia took her case in 2015 she was hoping to galvanise political action".
"For me personally ... I think the current system serves those who need that care and compassion and I think they do a good job. I see no reason to change" - Todd Muller, National.

"I'm in support of it" - Chris Bishop, National.

"I'm in favour of good quality, excellent palliative care" - Jonathan Coleman, National.

"For me I'm not a supporter of euthanasia and I've got a number of reasons about that, but it's a conscience vote" - Marama Fox, Maori Party.

"I'd rather be guided by what our constituency feels about it so probably at this point in time no, but I'll take leave from our people" - Te Ururoa Flavell, Maori Party.

"It may be that I vote for it at first reading although I am unlikely I think to vote for it all the way through passing" - Simon Bridges.

"Everyone in New Zealand needs to have their say and I will vote how I vote and I will just be one of those people in that referendum" - Fletcher Tabuteau, NZ First.

"Ultimately with the Green Party we have policy on assisted dying around terminally ill people, it doesn't go as far as what's in David Seymour's bill" - Julie Anne Genter, Green Party.

End of Life Choice Bill

ACT leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill was drawn from the member's bill ballot today.

The End of Life Choice Bill gives people with a terminal illness or a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" the option of requesting assisted dying.

It defines those eligible and details a comprehensive set of provisions to ensure it is a free choice made without coercion.

It also outlines a stringent series of steps to ensure the person is mentally capable of understanding the nature and consequences of their decision.

MPs will have a conscience vote on the bill, and parties won't take positions on it.

