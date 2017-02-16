 

'Do not underestimate this fire' - 1 NEWS reporter with 4am Christchurch fire update

Sam Clarke has the latest from Christchurch where eight homes have been destroyed.
Those evacuated from their Port hills homes can do nothing but watch and wait for morning when the damage done overnight can be seen.

LIVE: Civil Defence warn Port Hills fire is still spreading, about 400 houses evacuated, 127 without power


1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


Up to 1000 residents have hit the streets with the flames showing no sign of abating.

New video shows frightened residents fleeing as Port Hills fires merge, head towards their homes

Live stream: Breakfast

Shelley McMurtrie lives close to Dyers Pass Road, where the fires are still burning a significant area near power pylons.

Watch: Local captures inferno lighting up Port Hills night sky in 'scary reminder'

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

A 265kg piece of pounamu has been gifted by Te Runanga o Makaawhio for the national memorial.

Taonga installed at Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site

