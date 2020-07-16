TODAY |

'Divisive, conflicting leader' - Labour MP David Parker not a fan of new National leader Judith Collins

Source:  1 NEWS

Labour MP David Parker says he's not a fan of new National leader Judith Collins, describing her as a "divisive, conflicting leader".

Labour MP David Parker says he's "not her biggest fan". Source: Breakfast

During the political panel on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Mr Parker had a dry response when asked about his feelings towards the leader.

"I'm not her greatest fan. I think she's a very divisive, conflicting leader," he says.

"We've come together as a nation to overcome Covid. I'm not sure it's what we need, in fact I'm sure it's not what we need at the moment.

"We need people being drawn together as we overcome the economic challenge and keep Covid out."

National MP Mark Mitchell also appeared on the panel, and put his support behind Ms Collins.

"All I'd say is that she's got enormous experience, she's got a proven track record, deeply passionate about New Zealand, a very capable leader, and like I said she gives us a reset," he says.

Mr Mitchell had also put his hand up for the leadership after Todd Muller abruptly resigned earlier this week.

Ms Collins is set to reveal her new shadow cabinet this morning. 

It'll come after two senior MPs, Amy Adams and Nikki Kaye, today announced they're retiring from politics at this election.

New Zealand
Politics
