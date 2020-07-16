'Divisive, conflicting leader' - Labour MP David Parker not a fan of new National leader Judith Collins

Labour MP David Parker says he's not a fan of new National leader Judith Collins, describing her as a "divisive, conflicting leader".

Your playlist will load after this ad

During the political panel on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Mr Parker had a dry response when asked about his feelings towards the leader.

"I'm not her greatest fan. I think she's a very divisive, conflicting leader," he says.

"We've come together as a nation to overcome Covid. I'm not sure it's what we need, in fact I'm sure it's not what we need at the moment.

Read More New National Party leader Judith Collins to make decision on shadow cabinet today

"We need people being drawn together as we overcome the economic challenge and keep Covid out."

National MP Mark Mitchell also appeared on the panel, and put his support behind Ms Collins.

"All I'd say is that she's got enormous experience, she's got a proven track record, deeply passionate about New Zealand, a very capable leader, and like I said she gives us a reset," he says.

Mr Mitchell had also put his hand up for the leadership after Todd Muller abruptly resigned earlier this week.

Read More National Party in turmoil as Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams quit politics

Ms Collins is set to reveal her new shadow cabinet this morning.