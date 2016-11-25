 

Diving accident leaves man seriously injured

A man was flown to Auckland's North Shore Hospital in a serious condition with what's believed to be a diving-related injury he suffered in Northland this evening.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tutukaka, northeast of Whangarei, at 5.10pm to assist the man in his forties.

The helicopter landed at Tutukaka Domain opposite the marina where the man was transferred by ambulance. He was flown at low altitude in a serious condition to North Shore Hospital. 

This accident follows a a fatal diving accident on Kawau Island north of Auckland yesterday.

A 49-year-old man was found unconscious, in a critical condition, while diving off the island yesterday evening.

CPR was in progress when the Westpac helicopter arrived, and its Intensive Care Paramedic and doctor continued CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Meanwhile today, a fisherman in his fifties fell five metres and suffered a broken ankle, trying to get to a fishing spot on the Awhitu Peninsula on Manukau Harbour.

Man dies while diving off Auckland's Kawau Island

