Diversions on Southern Motorway after truck crash south of Auckland

Drivers can expect long delays on the Southern Motorway after a truck crash south of Auckland.

A map showing the location of a crash on SH1 south of Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Ramarama off-ramp in Bombay about 11am.

A police spokesperson said the crash was due to a medical event suffered by a truck driver.

The Southern Motorway is currently closed in both directions at Ramarama with diversions in place. Police strongly advise people to avoid the area or expect significant delays.