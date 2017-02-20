Diversions on Southern Motorway after truck crash south of Auckland

Source:
Drivers can expect long delays on the Southern Motorway after a truck crash south of Auckland.
A map showing the location of a crash on SH1 south of Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
Emergency services were called to the scene on the Ramarama off-ramp in Bombay about 11am.
A police spokesperson said the crash was due to a medical event suffered by a truck driver.
The Southern Motorway is currently closed in both directions at Ramarama with diversions in place. Police strongly advise people to avoid the area or expect significant delays.
A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were dispatched and one person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news