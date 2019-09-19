TODAY |

Divers search farm ponds as homicide investigation into man's death in Rakaia continues

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

The Police Dive Squad are searching two ponds on a property in Canterbury as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tony Waldron.

This includes searching an irrigation pond and an effluent pond at the property on Gardiners Road in Rakaia.

A specialist search team continues to search the farm land as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Police were called to the Gardiners Road address shortly after 9am last Thursday, senior sergeant Richard Quested said in a statement.

Mr Waldron was discovered with an injury, and died at the scene.

No one has been arrested over the incident.

Anyone who has information that might help police is urged to contact them by calling 105 or going to the Ashburton Police Station.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Investigators were seen meticulously combing the property’s grounds. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
2
Trump responds to environmental activist Greta Thunberg after passionate climate change speech at UN
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
'No religion' officially overtakes Christianity in New Zealand Census stats
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rangers search for roving rowi kiwi Aroha
00:54

Peters claims Bridges dodging him in question time as 'nobody likes to get beaten up in the first round'

Sunglass Hut Australia found underpaying staff by $2.3 million

Demi Moore says she was raped at 15 by man who paid her mother $800