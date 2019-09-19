Divers search farm ponds as homicide investigation into man's death in Rakaia continues

The Police Dive Squad are searching two ponds on a property in Canterbury as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tony Waldron.

This includes searching an irrigation pond and an effluent pond at the property on Gardiners Road in Rakaia.

A specialist search team continues to search the farm land as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Police were called to the Gardiners Road address shortly after 9am last Thursday, senior sergeant Richard Quested said in a statement.

Mr Waldron was discovered with an injury, and died at the scene.

No one has been arrested over the incident.

Anyone who has information that might help police is urged to contact them by calling 105 or going to the Ashburton Police Station.