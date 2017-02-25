TODAY |

Diver rescued after drifting 10km into Cook Strait

Source: 

A diver has been rescued after drifting for 10 kilometres into Cook Strait yesterday afternoon.

A view from the summit of Mount Kaukau across Cook Strait to the Marlborough Sounds in the distance. Source: Phillip Capper/Wikimedia Commons

Police were alerted at 4.30pm yesterday after the man failed to return to where he was diving on Wellington's South Coast.

Police, the Coastguard and the rescue helicopter searched for the man who was found three hours later.

Police said he was not injured despite being in the water for so long.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing Wellington teenager found dead
2
State Highway 1 re-open in Horowhenua District after fatal crash
3
Brazilian born paraplegic slams NZ immigration rule she says discriminates against disabled
4
Diver rescued after drifting 10km into Cook Strait
5
Queen attends church as Prince Philip remains in hospital
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:09

World's steepest street: Surveyor says finding backs up his Baldwin St claim

Brazilian born paraplegic slams NZ immigration rule she says discriminates against disabled
02:11

NZ one of the worst countries in the world for creating Christmas waste - experts

Concerns for welfare of missing Wellington teenager