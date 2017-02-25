Diver rescued after drifting 10km into Cook Strait

A diver has been rescued after drifting for 10 kilometres into Cook Strait yesterday afternoon.

A view from the summit of Mount Kaukau across Cook Strait to the Marlborough Sounds in the distance. Source: Phillip Capper/Wikimedia Commons

Police were alerted at 4.30pm yesterday after the man failed to return to where he was diving on Wellington's South Coast.

Police, the Coastguard and the rescue helicopter searched for the man who was found three hours later.