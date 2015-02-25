Diver dies north of Tolaga Bay

A man who was out diving in Anaura Bay, north of Tolaga Bay, died this morning.

A helicopter searches for the missing man near the Tolaga Bay wharf Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man had surfaced from a dive and was getting out of the water when he collapsed.

Emergency services were notified about the incident at 9.50am and when they arrived they tried to revive the man.

But despite their efforts he did not survive.