Diver dies north of Tolaga Bay

A man who was out diving in Anaura Bay, north of Tolaga Bay, died this morning.
A helicopter searches for the missing man near the Tolaga Bay wharf
Police say the man had surfaced from a dive and was getting out of the water when he collapsed.
Emergency services were notified about the incident at 9.50am and when they arrived they tried to revive the man.
But despite their efforts he did not survive.
The death has been referred to the coroner.
