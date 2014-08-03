 

Dive squads halt search as darkness falls in while seeking missing diver in Marlborough Sounds

The search for a diver who is overdue from a dive in the Marlborough Sounds has been suspended until the morning.

Police say the person, diving off a boat, was reported overdue at around 10:20am this morning off Stephens Island.

Police, Search and Rescue and Coastguard worked together in calm sea conditions to find the person, but were unsuccessful.

The Police National Diver Squad has also been called in for the search, which will continue tomorrow morning.

Marlborough

