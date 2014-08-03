Dive squad hunting for man missing from boat on lake near Rotorua

The national dive squad has been called out to Lake Rotoiti near Rotorua this morning, in search of a missing man.

Police were alerted to the situation at 3.30pm yesterday, and postponed the search overnight.

A police spokeswoman says emergency services were called yesterday after a man was reported missing from his boat, however their search was unsuccessful.

She says this morning police are conducting a shoreline search and the dive squad are assisting.