District Court taking extra measures to ensure safety when court reopens to public tomorrow

People who are vulnerable due to health or age factors do not need to attend District Court when the courts reopen to the public tomorrow as New Zealand moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

Auckland District Court. Source: Te Karere

In a statement, Chief District Court Judge, Judge Heemi Taumaunu, said the District Court must continue to process cases if it can be done while adhering to physical distancing and hygiene requirements.

While the move gives the District Court the opportunity to carry out more work than under Alert Level 4, it will continue to operate at a reduced capacity, Judge Taumaunu said.

Among the measures in place is screening at entrances to control the number of people entering district courts; physical distancing and hygiene protocols, including extra cleaning and allocating times for people on bail and those due to appear in court wherever possible.

Lawyers with business at court, accredited media, and stakeholders, will not be required to queue and will be allowed to enter before others waiting outside.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) will also be made available to anyone who requests it, and people may also use their own PPE if they choose to do so.

“I expect this to be an orderly process, and people coming to court should be prepared to queue outside, at two metres apart from each other,” Chief Judge Taumaunu said.

“Only those who are required in court should attend, and defendants are permitted to bring only one support person."

Everyone will also have to provide details for a Covid-19 contact-tracing register. Proof of identification may be required.

The number of people attending court on Tuesday is “not expected to be large,” Judge Taumaunu said.

“We are expecting fewer than 70 people staggered throughout the day to attend in response to their bail conditions at Auckland District Court, and even fewer at Manukau – our two biggest courts.”

The numbers of people expected to attend court on bail during the first week of Alert Level 3 have been reduced through call-overs and other measures in place by local judges, Judge Taumaunu said.

A number of changes will also be made to court cases, including some being deferred if those in attendance is greater than anticipated; having few, if any, judge-alone trials during the first week; and being sensitive to any difficulties lawyers may experience in taking instructions from clients or briefing witnesses, with some cases potentially being adjourned as a result.

Extra space will also be made available for lawyer-client interviews by using vacant courtrooms when interview rooms are too small for physical distancing. Anyone who is vulnerable to coronavirus on health or age-related grounds should not attend, and will not be required to come to Court, Judge Taumaunu said.

Anyone unsure about when they need to come to court has been advised to speak to their lawyer or call 0800 268 787 for more information.

People who had their cases adjourned and given new dates to appear are expected to attend court on those dates.