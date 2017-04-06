 

Distraught relatives gather as police investigate two-year-old girl found dead in river

Family are gathering at an address in Te Mahoe near Whakatāne as they grieve the loss of a baby girl.

The Matahina Dam is opened during a rainfall event.

Whakatāne police say they are investigating a homicide after the body of the two-year-old was found in the Rangitaiki River.

Police were called to the Matahina Dam after reports of a missing child, and an extensive search and rescue operation was undertaken, police said.

The body was found by police last night about 11pm.

The two-year-old was reportedly carried into the water by a male.

Family have told 1 NEWS it's "too soon" to speak.

Distraught relatives were seen crying at the address.

The local school where it's belived other siblings attend said it is trying to carry on as normal.

Police have stressed they are speaking to one person about the death and are not seeking anyone else in relation to it.

