Disruptive passenger removed off Auckland train by police at Britomart Station

Police have removed a "disruptive passenger" from a train at Auckland's Britomart train station this morning.

Source: Te Karere

Passengers were told to expect delays on the Onehunga Line as police stepped in.

Auckalnd Transport posted on their Twitter warning passangers to expect some disruption to the Onehunga Line due to the customer matter at Britomart.

When questioned about the incident, Auckland Transport replied on Twitter explaining, "A customer matter is an on-board or station incident concerning the safety or wellbeing of customers."

A spokesperson from Auckland Transport says services have now returned to normal.

