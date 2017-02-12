 

Disposal of dead whales set to begin at Farewell Spit amid reports of 'exploding' carcasses

The task of dealing with between 250 to 300 dead pilot whales on a New Zealand beach gets under way today.

A pod of 17 whales refloated at Farewell Spit this morning now appear headed towards the safety of Cook Strait.
Source: 1 NEWS

As long as the rescued whales stay at sea the focus on today will turn to dealing with the dead animals.

There have been reports the whales may "explode" on the beach where they lie on Farwell Spit.

A Department of Conservation spokeswoman says efforts today will turn towards disposal of the dead whales.

These volunteers are doing all they can to keep the whale wet, but the tide is coming in.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We are talking to iwi but the idea is to tether the whales with a long narrow fence to stop them drifting away and becoming a hazard in the water.

"Then they will be left to bio-degrade in the marine environment. They will be de-gassed to allow the gas to escape," she said.

