'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay

An Auckland man of Pacific descent says a property manager profiled him and his friends when they tried to rent a home in an upmarket suburb.

The Auckland events promoter, who does not want to be named, said he and his friends were viewing a Herne Bay flat alongside six other groups.

He said he was the only non-white person at the viewing and he and his group were the only ones out of around six groups to be asked for their bank details, he said.

"I showed her a screen shot straight off my phone," he said.

"But I found it was highly inappropriate and actually disgusting.

"I felt profiled because she didn't ask anyone else."

This comes as New Zealand First criticises landlords and property managers for asking prospective tenants to provide their bank statements.

Its social development spokesperson, Darroch Ball, is calling for an investigation after he heard, during a recent select committee submission, an Auckland property manager describing the practice.

It was a mechanism for discrimination, he said.

"It's ultimately going to hurt the most desperate, vulnerable tenants that we've got," he said.

"If there is a property for rent with many people vying for it, they're going to feel obliged to hand over very private or sensitive information."

It was legal for a landlord to ask for any information to assess suitability but it was time a line was drawn, he said.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford said asking for statements and even pay slips flies could result in discrimination.

"It give landlords all the bargaining power and in a legal framework where rules are stacked against tenants, that's all bad news for renters," he said.

"That's why we have a reform agenda to make life better for renters."

The government will soon announce new reforms to balance the rights of tenants with landlords, Mr Twyford said.

- By Eva Corlett

Aotearoa: The New Zealand Story wins children's book award
03:34
While here coaching language might be a bit colourful, netball is her passion and seeing women succeed is her goal.

Award-winning Dunedin netball coach does it to encourage 'confidence and self worth' in girls

01:55
The collapse of two academic institutions has seen a group of students possibly having to leave New Zealand without the diplomas they’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars on.

Devastated Indian students have qualifications held back by NZQA for a second time - 'We don't have any options'
04:12
Some property managers are asking prospective tenants to hand over bank statements.

Asking prospective tenants for bank statements unethical, critics say

No longer a novelty - take a spin in a $275,000 Tesla

Electric cars started as a novelty, but they're now a dead set reality.

They're making big inroads into our consciousness, and pockets, with numerous manufacturers making plans for a piece of Elon Musk's pie.

And today the billionaire inventor announced he wants to take Tesla private, creating all sorts of stock market chaos.

But behind the headlines are the cars.

Seven Sharp car-buff Michael Holland took the driver's seat in a $275,000 Tesla electric car - once he worked out how to charge it. 

Play the video above to see how the reporter got on in the impressive vehicle, one of 400-odd now on New Zealand roads. 

Car-buff Michael Holland took a seat in the impressive vehicle, once he worked out how to charge it. Source: Seven Sharp
The Nevis Catapult, AJ Hackett Bungy's latest attraction for thrill seekers, officially opened to the public yesterday near Queenstown.

Flinging riders 150 metres across a ravine, the horizontal bungy is a world first and has been in the works since they opened their first jump 30 years ago.

The catapult has already received international attention and it's hoped it could be a yet another drawcard for the region.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe sat down for a one on one exclusive with the man behind the bungy, whose name isn't in the company title. 

The pioneering adventure company has just opened its latest attraction – The Nevis. Source: Seven Sharp
