Disgruntled outgoing NZ First MP Richard Prosser opens up in candid interview: 'Winston Peters will go left if he possibly can'

Outgoing New Zealand First MP Richard Prosser has taken a swipe at Winston Peters on his way out in a frank interview saying Mr Peters would prefer to form a government with Labour if possible.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has kept all his cards close to his chest over what he wants from major parties to join coalition Government with them.
Mr Prosser will not be returning to Parliament with New Zealand First after he was demoted to 15th on the party list from third.

Speaking in a candid interview with the NZ Herald Mr Prosser told of Mr Peters erratic behaviour on the campaign trail.

"He has always been Machiavellian, I guess, and a bit mercurial, and sort of says things in a way that leaves wriggle room," Mr Prosser said.

"This goes beyond that. These are things when you just think, what on earth is happening?"

Mr Prosser went on to label a recent interview the New Zealand First leader had on Radio NZ with Guyon Espiner as "bizarre."

The NZ First leader says much could change over which major party he will make a coalition with when the 350,000 special votes are counted.
Another head scratching moment came when Mr Peters raised the idea of withholding tax refunds from males that hadn't had prostate health checks regularly.

"I don't know where the hell that came from," Mr Prosser said.

"He said the caucus had discussed it. Well, maybe that happened in a meeting that I missed but I don't remember missing a meeting."

On how he will handle upcoming coalition talks, Mr Prosser said the idea he will consult with the New Zealand First caucus is "a myth".

"I think he will go left if he possibly can," Mr Prosser said.

"And I think that's why he didn't close the door on the Greens.

"I think if he can work out an accommodation that uses their votes and possibly chucks them a couple of trinkets and put Labour in, I think he will do that.

"The simplest thing and obviously what the country wants is for him to just sign up with National and just get on with the job of forming Government.

"But the nation has obviously indicated a mood for change, and if he can capitalise on that as well there is a lot of utu to go on with him and the Nats," Mr Prosser said.

Winston Peters was at times playful, certainly very jovial as he chided and rebuked reporters for asking reasonable questions at today’s post-election presser
