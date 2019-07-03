TODAY |

Disgruntled ANZ customer who took homemade bomb-like device into bank says the drastic measure 'got a result'

A retired man who threatened Masterton ANZ staff with a fake bomb over incorrect term deposit calculations says the drastic measure "got a result".

In December last year David Taylor brought a homemade bomb-like device into his ANZ branch using it to intimidate staff after not receiving the answers he was after.

The 76-year-old was sentenced to 90 hours of community work for the incident.

Taylor appeared on Seven Sharp tonight and talked the event over in detail.

"The bank admits they became aware of an error back in 2015 with a calculator and it wasn't until 2017 that they notified the Commerce Commission of their mistakes.

"Now here we are here in 2018 and they still hadn't rectified it. I have been through the whole complaints system with the bank right up to the Ombudsman and we don't seem to be getting anywhere, everyone agrees with the figures.

"At least we got something done by taking direct action," Taylor said.

When asked if he regretted his actions, the 76-year-old appears to be happy with what he achieved.

"Yes and no, it certainly worked, I got a result. I have been with the bank for 45 years and never had any problems it has just been the last two years that have been fraught with problems."

Host Hilary Barry said his actions were "kind of drastic" to which he answered "but it works."

Taylor then talked more about what took place at the bank.

"I took in a letter I had received from the head office with figures that didn't relate to my figures and the girl said she couldn't discuss it, so I asked to see someone in charge but they weren't available.

"So I said 'that's my bag out there in the middle of the floor and I have the remote in my hand so I want it sorted out today' and that's when it hit the fan."

When asked by host Jeremy Wells if he thought that "taking a bomb into a bank might go one of two ways", Taylor gave an honest answer.

"I was aware of the repercussions, but I was just totally frustrated and then when they wouldn't answer my inquiries or explain the letter, frustration just took over."

Taylor is now with a new bank.

Greytown man David Taylor was sentenced to 90 hours community service over the incident. Source: Seven Sharp
