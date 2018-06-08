 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Disgraced US TV anchor cleared to hold onto his South Island high country farm

share

Source:

AAP

Disgraced American news anchor Matt Lauer has been allowed to hold onto his New Zealand farm after passing a "good character" test.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Matt Lauer looks on during the NBC News Commander-in-Chief Forum with democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on September 7, 2016 in New York City. Hillary Clinton and republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are participating in the NBC News Commander-in-Chief Forum. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Matt Lauer was believed to be one of the highest paid TV stars in the world.

Source: Getty

The former Today Show host bought a 6500ha high-country station in New Zealand's South Island last year.

But after he was fired by NBC in November over allegations of sexual misconduct, New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office - which has to clear major overseas buyers - launched an investigation into whether he had breached the good character requirement.

On Friday, the department said it wouldn't be going after Lauer.

"After investigating the matter and taking legal advice, we have reached the position that we have insufficient evidence at this time to take proceedings against Mr Lauer," Land Information New Zealand's Lisa Barrett said.

"However, the OIO will continue to actively monitor the matter should further information come to light."

The department said while it did not condone the "inappropriate" way Mr Lauer had behaved, he had been neither charged nor convicted, and did not appear to be unfit to hold the property.

Lauer had been the Today Show's host for 20 years before his dismissal and was reportedly one of the highest-paid news readers in the world.

In March, 2017 he purchased the Hunter Valley Station in Wanaka, which stretches along Lake Hawea.

The property, estimated to be worth $13 million, has been the source of disputes in recent years over access to the local conservation park.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sydney, NSW, Australia - February, 22 2014: Sydney supports Ukraine Maidan during G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, rally

Boy, 5, dies after being stabbed in domestic incident in Sydney

2
1 NEWS

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

02:24
3
Mark Lucas spent 35 years in the sport, but in the end he walked away.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

4
A man walks past a Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. store in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2009. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. is Australia's biggest furniture and electronics retailer. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvey Norman accused of paying staff for training sessions with pizza, as list of NZ companies allegedly forcing unpaid overtime grows

5

Brisbane's phantom 'poo jogger' outed as corporate bigwig quits job after identity revealed

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Test Preview: Underdone All Blacks will do it tough against France in first Test of 2018

Campbell Burnes breaks down the first Test against the French tomorrow at Eden Park in Auckland.

01:01
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

'I'll get in trouble' - Damian McKenzie coy over All Blacks new tricks set to be unveiled

"We’ve had a couple of camps...so there's a few new things we've got up our sleeve."


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.


00:41
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

Late try lifts Baby Blacks to 27-18 win over Australia in Perpignan, France.

Why are gang memberships on the rise? Mongrel Mob, Black Power still NZ's biggest

But some gang members are rejecting parts of the gang lifestyle, such as family violence and meth.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 