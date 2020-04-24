Disgraced police officer who raped colleague jailed for six years

A police officer who raped his colleague in Northland last year has been jailed for six years.

Jamie Foster. Source: 1 NEWS

By Anneke Smith from rnz.co.nz

Jamie Foster, 29, groped and later raped his female colleague in a Kerikeri motel they had been put up in during Waitangi commemorations last year.

The North Shore constable was found guilty of indecent assault and sexual violation after a two-week trial in the Auckland District Court last month.

While his identity was kept secret throughout the trial, he was named last week.

This afternoon his victim told the court her life - and her trust in the police force in which she worked - had been destroyed by the sexual assaults.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said the offfending was a gross breach of trust.

He jailed Foster for six years for the rape charge - imposed a further 12 months for the indecent assault to be served concurrently.

'You just get treated like a specimen'

At his trial, Foster argued any sexual activity with the woman was consensual and part of a prearranged hook up.

The jury watched CCTV footage of the pair socialising in the hours leading up to the assaults and of Foster sneaking across the courtyard and letting himself into the woman's room when everyone had gone to bed.

It also heard a brief recording the woman made after the rape, in which you can hear her say to the man: "I denied you earlier and I've woken up to you f****** me".

The woman gave evidence that was cross-examined and then re-examined for several days during the man's trial.

She said she woke up in pain to being raped that night, and repeatedly denied suggestions she had invented the assault because she felt guilty about cheating on her partner.

The woman cried as she told the jury she knew the medical examination would follow a formal complaint, but did it anyway because what happened to her wasn't right.

"You tell them what happened and essentially then you just get treated like a specimen or a piece of meat.

"And then have to just strip off and be swabbed for them to gather evidence and then put on foreign clothes."

It was Paul Borich QC's submission the pair's interactions were a precursor for what was to come and showed they were plainly comfortable in each other's company.

However, Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney told the jury the man had "helped himself" to the woman that night.