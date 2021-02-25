TODAY |

Disgraced ex-MP Hamish Walker claimed $10,000 in expenses in final months

Disgraced former National MP Hamish Walker claimed thousands of dollars in travel and accommodation costs after he stopped turning up to Parliament.  

Expense records released today show taxpayers forked out $10,000 for his travel and accommodation costs. Source: 1 NEWS

Expense records released today show taxpayers forked out $10,000 for Walker's costs, racked up before he left at last year's election in October.

However, Walker had stopped attending Parliament in July, after admitting leaking private Covid-19 patient information. 

While Walker wasn't attending Parliament, he was still officially an MP and able to continue claiming expenses.

He also got paid three months' salary after he was voted out, totalling $60,000.

The released data is from the period of October 1 to December 31, however that's done by the date the invoices for reimbursement are filed with Ministerial Services, rather than specifically when the initial purchases were made.

In total, non-ministerial MPs spent a little over $1.5 million in accommodation and travel expenses between October 1 and December 31.

Ministerial MPs spent a total of just over $650,000 in the same time period.

