Discrimination still 'very much present' in NZ, says Christchurch mosque leader

Just days out from the second anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks, Al Noor Mosque’s imam says New Zealand still has a lot work to do to combat discrimination.

Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda. Source: 1 NEWS

During a private ceremony held at the mosque along Deans Ave in Christchurch, Gamal Fouda highlighted the important role the media, political and community leaders play.

“We want to build a world of love, everyone of us has a responsibility to create this environment.”

“This is not only about Muslims in New Zealand, it’s about love overcoming hate. It’s about Christians, Jews, people of other faith and no faith.”

Fifty-one people were killed and dozens more injured after the terrorist opened fire on 15 March 2019, at the Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor Mosque.

During his speech, Fouda noted New Zealand’s quick response to say the attack was “not us”, questioning whether this still stood today.

“How would you feel if you were a Muslim going to pray today? The sad truth is that racism is still very much present in our society. It is our job to make sure that the love in our society is stronger than hate,” he said.

The Government acknowledged the long road ahead to weed out racism in the community and vowed to do better.

Andrew Little, the minister leading the government’s response to the attacks, said they need to do “better than ever before” to change the country’s attitude to racism.

“To walk with you, to walk with other faith communities and in the end to walk with anyone who makes Aotearoa New Zealand their home,” he said.

“To make this a place of tolerance and understanding, of peace and love.”

A national remembrance service is scheduled for this afternoon, marking two years since the attack.

Ko Tātou, Tātou, We Are One is set to be held at 3pm at the Christchurch Arena.