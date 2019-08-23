TODAY |

Discovery of woman's body on West Coast sparks homicide investigation

Source:  1 NEWS

Police searching for a missing woman on the West Coast have located a body.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

The body was found in a vehicle in rural Greymouth about 2:30pm today.

While official identification has not yet taken place, it is thought to be that of 41-year-old Barbara Ann Quinn, reported missing from the West Coast yesterday.

“Police held serious concerns for Ms Quinn’s safety and this is the worst possible outcome,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton says.

“We also located a man nearby with moderate injuries.

He has been taken to hospital, where he remains under police guard.

“A homicide inquiry is now underway and we are working to establish what exactly has occurred.

“However, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

“Our thoughts are with Ms Quinn’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“They’ve lost a truly loved and valued member of their family and we urge media to respect their privacy while they begin the process of confronting this loss.”

New Zealand
West Coast
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Indian woman who alleged gang-rape dies after being set on fire
2
Astonishing footage captures massive slip crash into Rangitata River, Canterbury
3
Discovery of woman's body on West Coast sparks homicide investigation
4
Evacuations ordered in Timaru District as flooding worsens
5
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three people struck in hit and run after car mounts footpath in Hastings

Brown kiwi recovering well after life-saving procedure to remove him from shell
02:12

What the country thinks of the Government's performance so far
00:32

Astonishing footage captures massive slip crash into Rangitata River, Canterbury