Discovery of two bodies found on Taupō lakefront 'devastating', mayor says

The mayor of Taupō says the discovery of two bodies by the lakeside this morning is "devastating".

The pair were found by members of the public by the lakeside early this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley told 1 NEWS police were notified at about 7am that a member of the public had found two bodies near Mere Road, Lake Taupō.

Mayor David Trewavas says the news of the deaths have sadden those in the community.

"To have this unfold is just tragic.

"Our hearts and mind and the community and [its] feelings are with the families at this time."

Yardley says at this stage police are still working to establish the identities of the bodies.

"A post mortem examination will be conducted," Yardley says.

A scene guard will remain in place today while are police making inquiries into what happened.

