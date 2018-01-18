 

Discovery of Black-billed gulls breeding colony good news for the endangered birds

Sean Hogan 

1 NEWS Reporter

They look like your regular seaside residents, but the Black-billed gulls are in dire straits.

Numbers of the bird have dropped by 80 per cent in the past three decades.
The discovery of a 600-strong breeding colony on Haumoana beach in Hawke's Bay is good news for the species.

Terrestrial Ecologist Keiko Hashiba from the Hawke's Bay Regional Council says the birds are as threatened as the kakapo due to losing 80 per cent of their population in the last 30 years.

They are only found in New Zealand and largely in the South Island.

"It's one of the largest colonies ever recorded in the North Island so it's as significant as that," Ms Hashiba told 1 NEWS.

The colony arrived on the beach in October last year and since then their survival has been helped by volunteer Bernie Kelly who is an avian enthusiast and member of Birds NZ.

Mr Kelly has laid 15 traps around the colony to prevent predation and checks on the birds daily.

He lost all hope after a storm rolled through the incredibly exposed coast line.

"We thought they were gone, the whole colony were washed off the shingle bank," Mr Kelly said.

Somehow most of the chicks survived. The regional council and the Department of Conservation are monitoring the population for vital insight to help manage future colonies.

"Monitoring the colony does give us a lot of info and that's a critical part to adapt our management because these guys don't turn up at the same place every year." Ms Hashiba said.

Most of the chicks have now fully grown and will fledge any day now. It's hoped they'll go on to help the population soar.

Sean Hogan

Conservation

