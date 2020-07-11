TODAY |

Discerning buyers keen to spend big in first luxury vehicle auction of 2020

Source:  1 NEWS

Sixteen vintage cars and motorcycles are going under the hammer tomorrow, in the first luxury car auction of the year being held in Auckland.

Auction house Webbs says the phone has been running off the hook since Monday with inquiries.

It’s an auction for discerning buyers with deep pockets who may already have multiple classic cars. Auctioneers say it's one market that Covid-19 hasn't impacted.

"People probably in their 50s who've been in business or are in business and they've always promised themselves a car like this but they don't come up very often and I think that's accounted for a lot of the interest,” says Ian Nott of Webbs. 

A 1936 Rolls Royce 2025 is expected to be the showstopper buyers will be putting their hands up for. It's expected to bring in a cool $120,000 or more. 

“They've been a symbol of luxury for a hundred years because everything about it is luxury,” says Webbs consultant Caolan Mcaleer.

Also on the lot is a Maserati Spyder but experts say the make can be hit or miss.

Ken Lyon has never been to a collectors auction before and is hoping to get a bargain on a 1966 MG.

“If I'm bidding I hope it's about $16,000 but it's got between 20 and 30 (thousand) on it,” he laughs.

Mr Nott says he loves the tyre kickers and hopes they all get to idle in a Porsche.

