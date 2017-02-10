 

'Disaster for those birds' if any major spill occurs after fishing boat crash

Conservation workers in Otago are monitoring a fishing vessel which ran aground and sunk near a penguin colony overnight.

The 11-metre Jane Marie struck the rocks at the entrance to the Oamaru Harbour causing concerns for the nearby blue penguin colony.

"The crew on board made it off safely so certainly the aim of the marine response is minimise the impact of any fuel spill into the environment," said Otago Regional Council Director of Environmental Monitoring and Operations, Scott MacLean.  

The boat struck rocks at the entrance of Oamaru Harbour last night.
The Two crew members were taken to hospital for treatment for hypothermia, a Maritime New Zealand spokesman said, and later returned to stop damage spilling over.

"We think there's been a small amount of Diesel leaking rather than rupturing which is fortunate," said Mr MacLean.

Otago Regional Council and Department of Conservation staff were in Oamaru this morning to contain any spill and to monitor any effects on a nearby penguin colony and seabird nesting sites.

"They have found, fortunately, very little oil and debris. There doesn't seem to be any danger to the birds," the spokesman told NZ Newswire earlier today.

The penguin colony is a popular tourist attraction in Oamaru and an important breeding site, making its preservation a top priority.

"There's a lot of individual birds and a few different species there too so if there were anything major to occur then it would be a disaster for those birds," said Oamaru Penguin Colony scientist Philippa Agnew.

It was not yet clear what caused the sinking, but officials are looking into the accident and salvage divers are now working to seal the leaks. 

