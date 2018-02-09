 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Disaster planners set to benefit from research ship's seismic survey off New Zealand's East Coast

share

Sean Hogan 

1 NEWS Reporter

"Unprecedented" 3D imagery of Hikurangi subduction zone hopes to hold the key to secrets of "slow slip" quakes.

A US research ship spend five weeks carrying out scientific research.
Source: 1 NEWS

The US research vessel, the Marcus Langseth with a group of international scientists on board, has arrived back in the port of Napier after five weeks away mapping fault lines off the North Island's East Coast.

"It's not just a map it's even better than that, it helps us make a 3D image of the subduction system so we can see all the faults in their complexity," lead geophysicist Dr Harold Tobin told 1 NEWS.

Researchers have been setting off over 40 sound sources in the water attached to 24 kilometres of cables with pressure sensors attached called seismic streamers.

They record the echoes that bounce back off the ocean bed.

The data is recorded every 30 seconds every day for 30 days, creating a detailed map of layers beneath the sea floor.

"We can see the strong spots or the week spots on the fault or the places where it's got complex structure and places it's got simple structure and all that helps seismologist and geologist."

It's hoped the mapping will help better understand the phenomenon of "slow slip" earthquakes which occurring frequently in the Hikurangi subduction zone.

Dr Dan Barker from GNS Science who has been on the vessel the past five weeks says the shaking from "slow slip" earthquakes isn't felt.

"They are effectively releasing energy the same way a large earthquake would but the big difference is they are happening slowly, a timeline of weeks to months."

The 7.8 magnitude Kaikoura earthquake in 2017 is believed to have triggered a slow slip off event off the coast of Gisborne.

Dr Harold Tobin says the preliminary results have already turned up interesting findings.

"What we have found that really is new is the complexity of that subsurface geology, there are faults that are winding round in all sorts of different places in 3D configurations."

The research will be used globally as well as locally by our own disaster planners.

Lisa Pearse from Hawke's Bay Civil Defence says research like this is amazing for preparing for those future disasters.

"We are really keen to learn about the risk of living in the subduction zone and what it means for our communities."

However, the findings won't be known for a few years yet as the data now will go away to be analysed.

Related

Sean Hogan

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Crusaders have commanding lead at the break over Hurricanes

2
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

3
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

4
Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Christchurch Lotto winner gives half his $20m prize away to family

01:17
5
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Crusaders have commanding lead at the break over Hurricanes

Keep up to date with 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 