Disappointment and anger in Wānaka at Auckland couple's lockdown breach

There remains anger and disappointment in Wānaka at an Auckland couple who breached lockdown restrictions to travel south to their holiday home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair, a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, used essential worker exemptions to drive to Hamilton, before they flew south.

After being caught, they will now have a court date for breaching the Health Order after failing to return to their residence within the Alert Level 4 area after leaving for approved essential personal movement.

The couple indicated they would return to the Auckland address they usually reside at, after they were spoken to by police.

Read more 'Could end up like Auckland' — Mayor 'disappointed' lockdown pair flew to Wānaka

The Ministry of Health have been notified of the incident while the court date has not been set.

1 NEWS' Queenstown and Otago reporter Jared McCullough said people in the region were upset with the couple's actions, with many saying they were selfish.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said it was "very disappointing" and the couple were putting the health of others at risk.

"People will always find a way to break the rules I guess, I'm disappointed it happened in our community, and I'm disappointed it's our folk on the receiving end of it. I hope there's some work Government can do to tighten up the system."

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane. Source: istock.com

The town's deputy told McCullough he was "pretty gutted" by the situation and that it could undo all the hard work of New Zealanders.