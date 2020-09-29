Disappointment after Wellington pond polluted with white liquid - 'Even the ducks were swimming in it'

Roseneath woman Amanda Stone was walking through the Wellington Botanic Gardens this morning when she discovered the duck pond had turned white.

It is believed that the liquid is paint. Source: 1 NEWS

“It was spread all over the duck pond, even the ducks were swimming in it,” she said.

As a frequent visitor to the gardens, Stone said she’s never seen anything like it before and was disappointed.

“I hope people think twice about doing that, they need to dispose of the paint properly,” she said.

The pond was turned white because of the liquid. Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard McLean couldn’t confirm that the liquid was paint until a sample was taken but said that it’s likely.

“Someone’s clearly been washing paint brushes up in Kelburn, you’re not supposed to do this over a storm water drain but over a sink instead,” he said.

McLean said the situation is “really bad” for native fish and ducks and especially if the liquid spreads out into Wellington Harbour.