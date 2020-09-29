TODAY |

Disappointment after Wellington pond polluted with paint - 'Even the ducks were swimming in it'

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

An investigation into a paint spill that caused a Wellington duck pond to turn white has revealed it was an accident by nearby painting contractors.

It is believed that the liquid is paint. Source: 1 NEWS

Roseneath woman Amanda Stone was walking through the Wellington Botanic Gardens this morning when she discovered the duck pond had turned white.

“It was spread all over the duck pond, even the ducks were swimming in it,” she said.

As a frequent visitor to the gardens, Stone said she’s never seen anything like it before and was disappointed.

This incident was investigated by a Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) duty officer today who concluded that painting contractors in a nearby street nearby spilled water soluble paint causing it to enter a nearby storm water drain.

"The painters had attempted to clear up most of the spill, and further guidance was provided by Greater Wellington to clear the remaining spill as best as possible," a GWRC spokesperson said.

The pond was turned white because of the liquid. Source: 1 NEWS

"Greater Wellington will be following up with the company to ensure they have appropriate training and spill kits for their workers to deal with accident like this.

"Our storm water drains connect up to the environment, so it is really important that the community are mindful of what goes down them."

Stone reiterated the council's message. 

“I hope people think twice about doing that, they need to dispose of the paint properly,” she said.


New Zealand
Wellington
Animals
Environment
Abbey Wakefield
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
Judith Collins says Kiwis don't want Government 'dictated by people who think that tax is love'
2
Man roamed Auckland for eight hours after allegedly escaping managed isolation hotel
3
Paulo Costa delivers vile insult to Israel Adesanya as he demands UFC rematch
4
'Bitterly disappointed' Ian Foster bluntly says All Blacks' Xmas quarantine issue 'needs fixing'
5
Parents' room palaver as dad is told to take baby to men's bathroom
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:01

Judith Collins says Kiwis don't want Government 'dictated by people who think that tax is love'
06:43

Helen Clark outlines priorities she believes next government should focus on
04:44

James Shaw tight-lipped on potential Deputy PM role as poll suggest possible Labour-Green coalition

Full video: Labour’s Jacinda Ardern speaks after party makes mental health, dental pledges