'Disappointing for all of us' - Auckland Mayor addresses city's Alert Level 3 extension

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the city remaining at Alert Level 3 for a further four days is "disappointing for all of us".

He says the reduction of cases over the last few days gave hope that it would be possible to return to Level 2 by Wednesday night, as initially outlined.

However, Mr Goff agrees we should take the advice of medical experts, as the Government has done.

"We're almost there Auckland, we are hopefully now on the home straight, we need to stay the course and we will get there."

He referenced Melbourne in Victoria as an example of how an outbreak can easily spiral out of control if restrictions are prematurely eased.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett said businesses were taking the brunt of the Government's decision this afternoon.

“While we understand the Government’s trade-offs to contain the long tail of this incursion and protect public health before the economy, business is taking the brunt of the current elimination strategy and the failure at the border to keep the virus out and consequently keep people in jobs in the community,” he said.

“We’re being told we’ve learned a lot about how to stamp out flare ups and that draconian lockdowns will not always be necessary.

"We’re using QR codes apps and good hygiene, and have accelerated the speed and capability to test, track and trace contacts, and still Auckland is shut.”

“The prolonged Level 3 lockdown in Auckland will have a harsh impact across the country which remains in a Level 2 holding pattern. There will be a personal toll on people’s wellbeing and mental resilience, not just jobs and business continuity,” he said.

“Business must do whatever it takes to get through this and minimise the risks. Review your revenue, cut costs, rework your supply chains again, use the funding support packages on offer and above all take good advice and look after your own health.”

It comes as the Ms Ardern announced today Auckland will remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 3 until late Sunday, with the rest of the country remaining at Alert Level 2 until Sunday, September 6.