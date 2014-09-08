'Disappointed' Māori TV boss accuses union of 'public posturing' as pay talks get ugly

Māori Television has today responded to a planned strike by staff members, saying they are "disappointed" that E Tū Union has taken a step they believe is "more about public posturing".
The written statement from Māori Television comes after E Tū Union announced they are planning to strike on August 8, following an unsuccessful six months of pay negotiations.
Māori Television chief executive Keith Ikin said despite the strike threats, they remain committed to end the "prolonged" collective bargaining process.
"We believe the offer put forward to the union at talks yesterday is both fair and reasonable and supports the organisation’s performance-based remuneration approach," Mr Ikin said.
"We are disappointed that the union has taken a position that appears to be more about public posturing than supporting its members.
"A contingency plan has been put in place to ensure that our viewers are not impacted by any potential strike action and that they can continue to enjoy our programmes."
This past Tuesday E Tū Union said they believed the management of Māori Television were "undermining the bargaining process" after handing out Christmas bonuses last year.
The payments, as well as permanent pay rises that were handed out in January, went to employees who were not members of the union, alleged E Tū industry coordinator Joe Gallagher.
They happened at the same time as the company was "telling us they have no money", he said.
"Our members feel they've been discriminated against for being, and belonging to, E Tū," Gallagher said.
The strike, slated to start on August 8 and last 24 hours, comes after more than six months of negotiations with the union that E Tū described as having stalled.
The union has blamed the company, suggesting the non-union bonuses are proof it hasn’t been acting in good faith.
"Despite their claiming to be a values-based organisation, they don’t seem to live those values," Gallagher said in a statement to media announcing the strike.
"The direction and behaviour of the management at MTV is seriously lacking for a company and organisation which promotes the values of tikanga."