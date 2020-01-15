Disabled woman left homeless while reaching out to Government for place to live is hospitalised

A disabled woman with cerebral palsy who has been homeless and in need of disability support for four months after arriving back in New Zealand has been hospitalised, 1 NEWS understands.

Lilian Mikha, 44, and her mother Kristina, 76, are New Zealand citizens who arrived back in the country last September when a family member left them here after living in Australia for eight years.

Kristina, who has chronic medical conditions and limited mobility, is supporting Lilian who is bedridden.

The Ministry of Social Development were first contacted for support at the time.

Halima Stewart, a support person for the family who has housed them in her garage in between their stays with other people, motels and a shelter, says Lilian was taken to Wellington Hospital by ambulance yesterday in a weak condition.

A spokesperson for the hospital said due to privacy obligations, "we can neither confirm nor deny whether the patient is in our hospital".

“I think Lilian lost quite a lot of weight and is weak,” Ms Stewart said.

Ms Stewart said the family has been offered several temporary housing options in the Wellington region this week, but they all have inaccessible features.

“I said to Work and Income, it’s not right, you guys have to come and see them and then make a decision. They haven’t until the media got involved and that's when they jumped up and down and said, ‘We have a house available,’” Ms Stewart told 1 NEWS earlier this week.

“Mum [Kristina] doesn’t want to leave Wellington as she has no other support and I will love to see them on a regular basis,” Ms Stewart said.

One of the transitional houses in Lower Hutt had a shower that was inside a bath, and another two options, in Strathmore and Karori, were only accessible by steps, Ms Stewart said.

The other Lower Hutt temporary house was declined due to the distance from Wellington, Ministry of Social Development acting regional commissioner Jamie Robinson said.

Mr Robinson said MSD offered to help cover costs to transport the family to one of the Lower Hutt transitional houses.

He said the option with an inaccessible bath could have been accessed for washing through support equipment.

"We are currently working with the family to investigate if the housing option in Strathmore will suit them," he said in a statement.

"We understand how hard this is for Kristina and Lilian, and continue to work intensively with the family to match them to housing that meets their needs. This includes connecting them with wrap-around health support services to assess their community care needs and eligibility."

A Housing and Urban Development (HUD) spokesperson said it sympathises with people needing housing.