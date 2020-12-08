Disabled man enduring 'very stressful process' as wait for accessible house to rent continues

Chris Ford has been living in a Dunedin motel for months, waiting for an accessible home to rent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It can be a very stressful process, it still is, but it is one that I have coped with and that's due to the fact that I have been working throughout the year," Ford said.

Ford, a Green Party member, looked at 20-30 homes but says none have been quite right.

There are 1050 Kiwis on the waiting list for accessible state homes.

Green Party Disability spokesperson Jan Logie called the situation "unacceptable".

"People are being locked out of everyday life because were are not creating accessible housing - it's disabling," Logie said.

The Green Party are calling on Kainga Ora - formerly Housing New Zealand - to build more accessible state homes, and for changes to the Building Code, so more private homes are too.

The Government has made modifications to about 4000 state houses - that includes adding things like ramps, hand rails and wet areas to make them more accessible.

It says it's still trying to figure out ways to help people find accessible rentals.