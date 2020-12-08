TODAY |

Disabled man enduring 'very stressful process' as wait for accessible house to rent continues

Source:  1 NEWS

Chris Ford has been living in a Dunedin motel for months, waiting for an accessible home to rent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 1000 people are now waiting for modified state houses. Source: 1 NEWS

"It can be a very stressful process, it still is, but it is one that I have coped with and that's due to the fact that I have been working throughout the year," Ford said.

Ford, a Green Party member, looked at 20-30 homes but says none have been quite right.

There are 1050 Kiwis on the waiting list for accessible state homes.

Green Party Disability spokesperson Jan Logie called the situation "unacceptable".

"People are being locked out of everyday life because were are not creating accessible housing - it's disabling," Logie said.

The Green Party are calling on Kainga Ora - formerly Housing New Zealand - to build more accessible state homes, and for changes to the Building Code, so more private homes are too.

The Government has made modifications to about 4000 state houses - that includes adding things like ramps, hand rails and wet areas to make them more accessible.

It says it's still trying to figure out ways to help people find accessible rentals.

Sir Robert Martin, of the UN Disability Rights Committee said "it's about living in the community - but it's also about choosing with whom and where I live in my community".

New Zealand
Politics
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
King Country bakery owners to pay $90,000 over 'cheated and exploited' migrants who worked 77 hour weeks
2
NZ's spy agency failed to report evidence of man raping daughter to police
3
North Shore police and family desperately seeking 58-year-old man missing since Sunday evening
4
Norovirus surge at Auckland early childhood centres linked to switch in cleaning products
5
Concerns fake notes from Auckland money drop in circulation after being used at Hamilton bar
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:15

Police search property as Auckland bar shooting investigation continues

North Shore police and family desperately seeking 58-year-old man missing since Sunday evening
02:25

Policeman's fatal shooting of man who threatened officers with rifle was justified, watchdog finds
00:22

New Zealand's home ownership rate plunges to lowest level in 70 years