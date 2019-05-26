TODAY |

Disabled after car crash and previously suicidal, woman now opposes euthanasia law change

Sunday
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics

Think about the most difficult conversation you could have with your parents. Claire Freeman is having it right now with her dad and our cameras are rolling.

“I feel like I haven’t been a particularly good role model Dad.”

Claire is in a wheel chair after becoming a tetraplegic when she was 17. She’s made numerous attempts on her life and even made arrangements to go to Switzerland to be assisted to die, to the heartbreak of her family.

Now she’s trying to comfort her father Phill, a recent stroke victim who slurs his words and like his daughter, is unable to walk.

“It’s shitty right now, Dad, but it does get better.”

Claire tells us she’s worried. “He, I suspect, will take his life after three months. My only hope is that I can convince him that life is actually worth living.”

It’s an extraordinary statement from the 41-year-old who admits her own survival is a miracle. Only now she says, 24 years after the car crash that paralysed her, has she come to terms with her grief.

Decades of trying to live a “normal” life have brought her to acceptance. “I’m actually okay with not being okay.”

With her unique life experience she’s joining the debate about assisted dying in New Zealand. But now she’s on the other side of the fence.

“I know of people who will die, I can’t let that happen.”

Claire and her dad, both chair-bound, try to embrace as they contemplate life and death. Phill supports the proposed End of Life Choice Bill, Claire opposes it.

Having given up on her own life so many times, she’s not prepared to give up on her Dad’s – or the lives of others she believes are at risk.

“There is huge scope for vulnerable people to make that choice but a lot of the time that choice is dictated by a lack of support or a feeling of being a burden because we just don’t have the supports in place right now.”

Claire squeezes her father’s hand. “I think you’re going to recover quite a lot more than you think.”

“I don’t know,” says Phill. “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t.”

* Watch the full story on Sunday, tonight on TVNZ1 at 7.30pm and then on TVNZ OnDemand.

By Janet McIntyre

Source: TVNZ

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    After decades of difficulties and depression, Claire Freeman made a major about turn on her wish to live and is now determined to save others’ lives.
    More From
    New Zealand
    Health
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
    2
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    3
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    4
    Police generic.
    Cyclist dies after crash with car on Auckland's Queen Street, police seek witnesses
    5
    Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
    Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Author Jo Patti returns to New Zealand with book tour

    American-Kiwi author and explorer returns to NZ for book tour

    Woman, child in critical condition after their boat overturned at Port Waikato
    02:03
    Sexual health experts are worried not enough people are taking up a publicly-funded drug that prevents the transmission of HIV with estimates that fewer than a quarter of the 4000 eligible are taking up the offer.

    Health experts raise concerns for low uptake of drug which prevents HIV transmission
    hief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall says coroners have heavy workloads and the new, part-time coroners will provide some relief

    Extra relief coroners will help ease delays - Chief Coroner