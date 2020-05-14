Disability sector delighted at $830m Budget spend, but disappointment for doctors, midwives and dentists

There was a massive win for the disability sector in today’s Budget with over $830 million allocated.

But for doctors, midwives and dentists there has been no money, leaving them deeply disappointed.

Finlay Butcher has cerebral palsy, and the past seven weeks in lockdown have not been easy.

His mother, Kimberly Graham, says there have been huge losses over lockdown.

“Basically losing your support, losing your school, losing absolutely everything and sort of being left to do it all by yourself,” she says.

But today’s news that more money will go towards family carers has come as a relief.

The $833 million injection will also go to access for things like showering and hands-on care as well as equipment and travel.

“We are obviously delighted - I have to say its been a long time coming because organisations like ours have been under incredible financial pressures for many years,” says David Matthews of CSS Disability Action.

In a pre-Budget announcement, $4 billion went to district health boards which will help clear a backlog - but other sectors that missed out are not happy.

“The Government has been silent on the part of general practice and primary care and their frontline response to the Covid-19 pandemic and that has not been recognised,” says Kate Baddock of the NZ Medical Association.

The Government today broke an election promise to cut the cost of doctor's office visits.

“In terms of the $10 reduction for GP payments, we have reprioritised that. We believe we're much better off focusing on other parts of the health sector,” says Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Simon Bridges expressed his disappointment that there was not enough in Budget 2020 to create growth.

“Well, you know, you can run through things, as I say. The job subsidy scheme is good. I think you can make your case, but if you look at tourism, that's $400 million, and yet rail, far fewer jobs, $1.2 billion. That doesn't seem to me to be getting a priority right in terms of the simple stuff we need to be doing right now, in terms of health, education and creating growth.”

There is also no money for dentistry. That has left dentists worried, particularly for low income families who can’t afford care.

Midwives also expected more.

“Midwives look forward to Budget Day with a bit of anticipation about what it's going to mean for them so it was quite perplexing and disappointing to see there was no announcement specifically related to midwifery,” says Alison Eddy of the NZ College of Midwives.

However, Health Minister David Clark says the money isn’t all spent yet.