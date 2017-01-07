Disability sailing club needs help building new jetty in Porirua

The country's largest sailing organisation for those with disabilities is hoping the community will help them fund a desperately needed new jetty.

Sailability Wellington needs a new and more accessible jetty at Porirua Harbour, where the tides limit the windows where the modified boats can go out.

Natalie Fraser is one of those who enjoys sailing, and after being taught by Sailability, she now sails solo.

"I absolutely love getting out and enjoying the air," she says.

"There's not really many sports I can do that I don't need to look where I'm going so I can go out there out on the water and I just sail."

Sailability volunteer Darryl Smith says they have now launched a campaign which will help sailors get out into deeper water for longer.

"We run out of water - we start hitting the bottom, so instead of getting 6 or 8 hours a day we'll get 3 or 4," he says.

There are nearly 90 people on the waiting list, so with more boats going out, they will be able to accept more members.

As well as Sailability, other sailors and boaties in the area would benefit from an improved jetty as well.