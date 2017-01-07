 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Disability sailing club needs help building new jetty in Porirua

share

Briar Wells 

1 NEWS Reporter

The country's largest sailing organisation for those with disabilities is hoping the community will help them fund a desperately needed new jetty.

Sailability Wellington is trying to raise money for a new jetty, with the current one just not up to scratch.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sailability Wellington needs a new and more accessible jetty at Porirua Harbour, where the tides limit the windows where the modified boats can go out.

Natalie Fraser is one of those who enjoys sailing, and after being taught by Sailability, she now sails solo.

"I absolutely love getting out and enjoying the air," she says.

"There's not really many sports I can do that I don't need to look where I'm going so I can go out there out on the water and I just sail."

Sailability volunteer Darryl Smith says they have now launched a campaign which will help sailors get out into deeper water for longer.

"We run out of water - we start hitting the bottom, so instead of getting 6 or 8 hours a day we'll get 3 or 4," he says.

There are nearly 90 people on the waiting list, so with more boats going out, they will be able to accept more members.

As well as Sailability, other sailors and boaties in the area would benefit from an improved jetty as well.

You can donate to the campaign through the organisation's Givealittle campaign here.

Related

Briar Wells

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Te Puke man's swim ends in spinal injury

2
Police car night generic

One dead, another seriously injured after Auckland crash

00:47
3
Watch the jaw-dropping moment a playful pod of orcas swim around and under family boat in Matarangi.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

02:33
4
Kevin Sous was shot after pointing a sawn-off shotgun at police - who say they had no other choice.

History of violence for man shot by police in Whanganui

00:16
5
Nine homes were evacuated on the island after the fire yesterday.

Video: 'That's really going up now' - smoke billows from blaze on Auckland's Kawau Island

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ