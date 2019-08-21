TODAY |

Disability Rights Commissioner calls for 'clumsy' euthanasia bill to be scrapped, started over

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics

The controversial End of Life Choice Bill will be debated by MPs for a second time today, but Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero is calling for it to be scrapped all together.

The first debate three weeks ago saw an amendment to the bill which would allow those with a terminal illness and less than six months to live to access assisted dying.

The committee of the house is expected to discuss the role of doctors and the issue of coercion today.

But Ms Tesoriero still expressed concerns, telling TVNZ1's Breakfast today she thinks the bill should be scrapped and started over.

"I would far rather see that if New Zealanders want this kind of scheme, then start again, co-create this piece of legislation with the right people around the table, rather than this process which is clumsy, awkward, deeply complex and I think continues to pose a number of risks for New Zealanders - particularly disabled Kiwis."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The End of Life Choice Bill continues to be debated. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Tesoriero said she wasn't satisfied with the amendments to the bill, adding there was "no bright line test between disability and terminal illness".

"The safeguards in the bill, although there have been some attempts to improve them, still don't go far enough in my view, particularly around the assessment of who is competent and secondly around coercion."

Ms Tesoriero said there was "a whole range of improvements" that could be made, but she would like to see doctors talk to people who aren't in the family and aren't in the dying person's will to better safeguard the process.

"The bottom line is we have one doctor who doesn't need to know the person and family members can play a critical role in talking with the doctor. Also what's really important is that the bill doesn't provide any mechanism to detect more subtle forms of coercion like advertising."

Ms Tesoriero was also concerned that disabled Kiwis may see themselves as a burden.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today ACT leader David Seymour put forward amendments to his End of Life Choice Bill. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Paula Tesorieo talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the concerns she still has with the bill. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Gang members make up almost 40 percent of New Zealand's prison population.
Ngawha Prison inmates denied water, forced to relieve selves in exercise yard, Ngāpuhi elder alleges
3
Auckland University associate professor Suresh Muthukumaraswamy spoke to Breakfast about the upcoming trial.
World-first LSD microdosing study set to be carried out in New Zealand
4
Father 'empty' after daughter, nine, mauled to death by neighbour's pit bulls in US
5
Carolyn Robinson spoke with Burnett, who played Nick Harrison on Shortland Street.
Karl Burnett explains why he 'had to leave' Celebrity Treasure Island
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:30
Auckland University associate professor Suresh Muthukumaraswamy spoke to Breakfast about the upcoming trial.

World-first LSD microdosing study set to be carried out in New Zealand
Gang members make up almost 40 percent of New Zealand's prison population.

Ngawha Prison inmates denied water, forced to relieve selves in exercise yard, Ngāpuhi elder alleges
06:08
It comes after a Commerce Commission report said Kiwis were being ripped off by a lack of competition in the industry.

'I don't trust them' – Simon Bridges slams Government as culprit for high fuel prices
02:18
It comes after the Aussie broadcaster said Australian PM Scott Morrison should “shove a sock down her throat”.

Aussie broadcaster Alan Jones claims victimhood after Ardern insult causes internet backlash