Disability advocate calls for less congested footpaths as NZTA considers rule change

Since New Zealand’s lockdown there has been an influx of walkers, runners, cyclists and e-bike and scooter users on the footpaths.

For those who have accessibility issues who rely on footpaths to get around they have found the increase of traffic on our footpaths a big hazard. Even before the increase of lockdown foot traffic the arrival of e-scooters was already proving hazardous for those who need to use footpaths.

Now the Ministry of Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are proposing a group of rule changes called the Accessible Streets Regulatory Package.

Living in central Auckland was a choice for disability advocate Minnie Baragwanath made so she could live as independently as possible. But since the introduction of e-scooters getting safely around the city has become more difficult for her.

“When scooters appeared on our footpaths, I have to say I was actually quite horrified. Not because I’m anti-scooters, but the message it sent to me, and I think to many blind people and others reliant on footpaths to get around, is our safety is being put at risk.”

She believes new redesign plans should take into consideration the needs of people like her who don’t have cars to get around.

“I used to really relish getting around without the fear of scooters and now there are cyclists on the footpaths.

“We really need to be designing in a way that factors in these new forms of transport.

“What I’ve so loved over these last couple of months is cyclists and people out walking on the roads and the footpaths.

“I think what that’s shown us is that with a bit of imagination we can redesign how we think about getting around.”

With many Aucklanders having multiple options for getting around the city, Ms Baragwanath wants to see more ideas for those like herself that only have a few.