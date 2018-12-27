Dirty water raises health risks at 24 Auckland beaches

Aucklanders are being advised not to swim at a number of summer hot spots because the water is too dirty.

Mission Bay and St Heliers are among two dozen beaches that have been issued a high risk swimming alert for contracting illness.

The alerts are being issued from Auckland Council's Safeswim programme, which monitors water quality and swimming conditions around the city.

This morning Mission Bay, St Heliers, Point England and Milford South beaches were coded "black", signalling a very high risk of illness from swimming.

More than a dozen other popular swimming spots in West Auckland and on the North Shore were coded "red" for a high risk of illness from swimming.

According to the Auckland Council, the city's ageing storm water infrastructure often overflows after heavy rain, leading to contamination at some beaches.

That contamination can come from a variety of sources including birds, dogs, livestock, onsite wastewater systems or wastewater overflows.