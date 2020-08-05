Dirt bike rider arrested, accused of pointing loaded revolver at Auckland police after chase

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at police in West Auckland today.

The revolver recovered from Glen Eden after being pointed at police. Source: Supplied

The man, 28, had been on a dirt bike in Glen Eden at around 10.30am and didn't stop despite a police chase, authorities say.

When he stopped on Brunner Rd and police approached, he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the officers, police say.

"Our staff have attempted to defuse the situation and the man has continued on foot, entering a nearby address on Brunner Road," Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says.

The police officers at the scene "immediately proceeded to arm themselves" and more staff arrived in support shortly after, Ms Hassan says.

When the man came out, he was taken into custody "without further incident", according to police.

The man was one of two dirt bike riders who police tried to pull over at the time, but they separated when police chased after them, police say.

It comes after Auckland police officer Matthew Hunt was shot and killed while on duty in June.

"Our police staff come to work every day to help keep our communities safe and it is incredibly fortunate that no staff were injured as a result of this incident," Ms Hassan says.

"Any person who thinks it is acceptable to present a firearm at police officers going about their duties will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The man will be charged and the gun was recovered from the Glen Eden property, police say.