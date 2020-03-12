TODAY |

Dirt bike incidents result in dog's injury on pedestrian-only trail, dangerous chase

Police have seized a dirt bike from a Hamilton youth following dangerous riding - just one day after Kapiti Coast police arrested another dirt bike rider for injuring a dog on a prohibited trail.

The incident involving the youth occurred on April 7, when the rider fled an attempted police stop while wearing no protective gear, according to police. The rider nearly hit an oncoming vehicle before fleeing, authorities said. 

A search warrant was executed on April 9, before the vehicle was seized.

"This is a stressful time for New Zealanders and there are more pedestrians and cyclists out and about," says inspector Andrea McBeth.

"The last thing anyone needs is a dangerous motorbike rider in their neighbourhood putting them and their bubbles at risk."

The offender will be referred to Youth Aid.

The news comes after last night saw a 35-year-old dirt bike rider arrested in Paraparaumu over the injury of a dog days earlier on a pedestrian-only track at Raumati Beach. He left the scene after causing the injury, police said. 

That man will appear in court on May 12 on a number of charges including driving while suspended.

