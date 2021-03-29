Director of troubled Wellington transport programme resigns

The director of the stalled transport programme Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) has resigned.

Queues of motorists in Wellington's central city during rush hour after an accident (file image). Source: rnz.co.nz

By Harry Lock for rnz.co.nz

Andrew Body held the position of director for 18 months.

A recent report into the progress of the $6.4 billion project found it was at risk of failure, and suffered from poor leadership.

It described the culture at LGWM as "detrimental to a collaborative and productive working environment", with three separate entities - Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency - all involved in funding the programme.

The programme was announced in May 2019, and intended to see the city get mass rapid transit and a second Mount Victoria Tunnel, as well as improved bus reliability, bus prioritisation on key arterial routes, and walking and cycling improvements.

So far, one of the only things to have been delivered is the reduction of speed on the vast majority of inner city streets to 30km/h.

LGWM has been beset by delays and the review released last month found the entire programme was at risk of failure.

Body will take up a position within the Public Private Partnerships and Special Projects portfolio at Waka Kotahi.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi thanked Body for his work in leading the programme.

He helped kickstart the changes recommended by the review to set the programme up for future success, Waka Kotahi said.

The review also recommended an independent chairperson be appointed to oversee the LGWM Partnership Board, currently made up of members from the city council, regional council, and central government.