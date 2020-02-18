'A dire situation' - Far North drought conditions could 'become the norm', fears mayor

Drought conditions and water restrictions could become the norm in Northland according to Far North Mayor John Carter who describes the extreme dry hitting Northland as "a dire situation".

Extremely low rainfall has swept the top of the North Island, causing areas such as Auckland to break records for it's longest dry spell of over 40 days over the weekend.

Earlier this month the Far North towns of Kaitaia and Kaikohe were placed on level four water restrictions, limiting usage to just the essentials. The restrictions are still in place.

Far North District Mayor John Carter told TVNZ 1's Breakfast that some other Northland towns are verging on upgrading water restrictions to level four, the highest restrictions that can be enforced.

Mr Carter says Kawakawa, Moerewa and Paikea are expected to reach level four restrictions by the end of this week.

Mr Carter told TVNZ 1's Breakfast, alternative water solutions for some Northland towns with extremely low water levels are looking promising.

"Short term in the two towns of Kaitaia and Kaikohe, they're looking very encouraging. We think longer term we will be able to find ways forward and look at a permanent solution, because this situation is more likely to become the norm."

He says farmers throughout the region are being forced to cut stock, needing to transport them to freezing works.