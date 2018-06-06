 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Diplomat pleads diplomatic immunity over tenancy dispute

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A diplomat is arguing she's covered by diplomatic immunity and wants a Tenancy Tribunal case thrown out against her.

Eva Tvarozkova

Source: Facebook / European Union in New Zealand

Eva Tvarozkova represented the European Union in New Zealand and leased a property on a fixed-term tenancy for three years in 2015.

But she vacated the Karaka Bays property in Wellington after about six months, leaving landlords Matthew Ryan and Rebecca Van Den Bos out of pocket.

In March, the Tenancy Tribunal awarded costs to the landlords of $14,314, plus a bond of $6000, for unpaid rent, damage to a lift and installing new blinds.

But a re-hearing was held in Wellington today.

Her lawyer Peter Cullen said the tribunal had no jurisdiction because Ms Tvarozkova was covered by diplomatic immunity.

Mr Cullen said the tenancy was not a commercial activity because she did not profit from it.

But the lawyer representing the landlords, Steven Price, directed the tribunal to a Canadian case which concluded a property lease by a diplomat was a commercial activity and a personal matter.

"It is my view that when one enters into a lease transaction involving the payment of substantial sums of money for the premises in question and where both parties assume various rights and obligations under the agreement, one is indeed engaged in a 'commercial activity' and thus loses any immunity," the judge in the Canadian case said.

Mr Price argued that example should be taken into account for Ms Tvarozkova's case.

Ms Tvarozkova was not at today's hearing.

The Tenancy Tribunal will give its decision in writing.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Immigration accused of racist ruling over marae worker

00:26
2
The pair go over tackling, side-steps and other skills.

Watch: How to DAD teams up with All Blacks captain Kieran Read for hilarious rugby guide

3

Missing Blenheim schoolgirl found safe and well at friend's house

4

Diplomat pleads diplomatic immunity over tenancy dispute

5
Fire generic

Two people seriously injured in Gisborne kitchen fire

04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.

00:40
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:45
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

04:01
Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her two-year-old daughter.

Watch: Emotional mum says two-year-old daughter ‘wakes most nights crying’ after being forced out of failed Tauranga housing development Bella Vista

Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her girl.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 