TODAY |

Dilworth teacher charged over historical sex abuse dies before trial begins

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A former Dilworth School teacher and housemaster, who was set to go to trial over historical sex abuse charges, has died.

The entrance to Dilworth School for boys in Auckland. Source: Supplied

1 NEWS understands Rex Clarence McIntosh died earlier this week.

The 69-year-old initially faced three charges of indecent assault, with four further charges filed in December for allegedly indecently assaulting boys as young as 12 in the 1970s.

He was one of nine men charged in connection to the school, as part of what the police have called Operation Beverly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ian Wilson abused five students between the 1970s and 1990s. Source: 1 NEWS

McIntosh is the second in the group to die before facing trial.

Former scout master at the school Richard Galloway died in November, aged 69.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Laura James
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hundreds of Govt-funded school lunches being turned down by Hamilton students, while others miss out
2
Auckland property company in liquidation after taking millions in wage subsidies
3
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
4
Four men charged over vicious attack on man watching under-13s league game in Brisbane
5
Dilworth teacher charged over historical sex abuse dies before trial begins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ministry of Education to sharpen early childhood education fraud investigation

Southbound lanes of Waikato expressway closed after collision between truck and pedestrian
00:55

Ardern to visit Australia in July, is 'relatively open-minded' on new travel bubbles
03:01

Taika Waititi challenges teachers to 'unteach racism' in effort to address prejudice