Dilworth teacher charged over historical sex abuse dies before trial begins

A former Dilworth School teacher and housemaster, who was set to go to trial over historical sex abuse charges, has died.

1 NEWS understands Rex Clarence McIntosh died earlier this week.

The 69-year-old initially faced three charges of indecent assault, with four further charges filed in December for allegedly indecently assaulting boys as young as 12 in the 1970s.

He was one of nine men charged in connection to the school, as part of what the police have called Operation Beverly.

McIntosh is the second in the group to die before facing trial.