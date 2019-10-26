Digger gets stuck on Auckland beach

TODAY |

A digger has become stuck at Little Shoal Bay near the Auckland Harbour Bridge on the North Shore.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene around 2.00pm and are working to get the digger out.

Images sent to 1 NEWS by a witness show the digger partially submerged on the beach and onlookers nearby.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries and they had received no information about how the digger ended up stuck.

The Auckland harbour master is also on scene dealing with the situation.

A digger is stuck in Little Shoal Bay, Auckland. Source: Supplied
