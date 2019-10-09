TODAY |

Digger driver unearths 'what may be' human remains at Auckland property

Source:  1 NEWS

A digger driver has unearthed what may be human remains while working on an Auckland property today.

Police told 1 NEWS an “object of interest” that "may be human remains" has been found at a property on Marlborough Street, Mt Eden.

I a statement police say: "An object of interest has been located in the ground by a digger doing work on the property.

"Initial inquiries indicate the object may be human remains."

Police say they were notified of the discovery shortly after 1pm.

The property has been cordoned off and police will remain at the address while further inquiries take place.


