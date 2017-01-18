'It was difficult sitting back, watching the glow of that fire' –Whitianga firefighter describes decision to pull teams out from overnight blaze
Source:
Paul Shaw says the Wilderland community is "pretty much gone", but everyone is thankful no lives were lost.
Source: 1 NEWS
The raging fire last night destroyed homes and sparked evacuations of residents. Daylight vision has captured how damaging the fire was.
Source: 1 NEWS
Chris Chang had a up close look at the destruction of the fire today.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top